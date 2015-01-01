Abstract

In this paper we describe a novel, integrated conceptual model that brings together core elements across structured tools assessing risk for future violence, protective factors, and progress in treatment and recovery in forensic mental health settings. We argue that the value of such a model lies in its ability to improve clinical efficiencies and streamline assessment protocols, facilitate meaningful participation of patients in assessment and treatment planning activities and increase the accessibility of clinical assessments to principal users of this information. The four domains appearing in the model (treatment engagement, stability of illness and behavior, insight, and professional and personal support) are described, and common clinical manifestations of each domain within a forensic context are illustrated. We conclude with a discussion of the types of research that would be needed to validate a concept model such as the one presented here as well as implications for clinical practice and implementation.

Language: en