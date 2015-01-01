|
Agrawal S, Placek MM, White D, Daubney E, Cabeleira M, Smielewski P, Czosnyka M, Young A, Watson S, Maw A, Hutchinson PJ. BMJ Open 2023; 13(3): e071800.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
36898758
INTRODUCTION: Studying cerebral autoregulation, particularly PRx (Pressure Reactivity Index), is commonly employed in adult traumatic brain injury (TBI) and gives real-time information about intracranial pathophysiology, which can help in patient management. Experience in paediatric TBI (PTBI) is limited to single-centre studies despite disproportionately higher incidence of morbidity and mortality in PTBI than in adult TBI. PROJECT: We describe the protocol to study cerebral autoregulation using PRx in PTBI. The project called Studying Trends of Auto-Regulation in Severe Head Injury in Paediatrics is a multicentre prospective ethics approved research database study from 10 centres across the UK. Recruitment started in July 2018 with financial support from local/national charities (Action Medical Research for Children, UK).
Language: en
neurological injury; trauma management; paediatric intensive & critical care; physiology