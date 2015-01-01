|
Cerezuela JL, Lirola MJ, Cangas AJ. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1137047.
36895753
INTRODUCTION: Physical activity has been extensively studied and numerous mental health benefits have been found. Pickleball is an emerging racquet sport, which is characterized by its accessibility to all audiences and has become especially popular in the United States among the elderly. It is a novel team game and its inclusive nature is innovative for health improvement. The purpose of this systematic review was to review and evaluate existing studies that have examined the effects of pickleball on the mental and psychological health of individuals.
mental health; physical activity; mental disorder; wellbeing; inclusive sport