Chen J, Zhang Y, Cheng F, Xie J, Zhang K, Hu D. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1073995.
36895757
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine whether depression mediates the relationship between symptom distress and suicidal ideation in Chinese patients with ovarian cancer, and whether this mediating effect was moderated by suicide resilience.
depression; suicidal ideation; ovarian cancer; suicide resilience; symptom distress