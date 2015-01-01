Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to examine whether depression mediates the relationship between symptom distress and suicidal ideation in Chinese patients with ovarian cancer, and whether this mediating effect was moderated by suicide resilience.



METHODS: From March to October 2022, this cross-sectional study was performed in a three Grade 3A hospital and an oncology specialty hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Ultimately, 213 ovarian cancer patients completed anonymous self-report. Bootstrapping method was used for regression analysis to test the mediating and moderating effects.



RESULTS: Among the 213 participants, 29.58% (n = 63) exhibited significant suicidal ideation. Symptom distress was positively associated with suicidal ideation, and depression partially mediated this relationship. Suicide resilience moderated the relationship between depression and suicidal ideation. In ovarian cancer patients with low suicide resilience, the effect of symptom distress on suicidal ideation through depression was greater, while in patients with high suicide resilience, this effect was attenuated.



CONCLUSION: Our study suggests that symptom distress could be more likely to lead to suicidal ideation as depression levels increase in ovarian cancer patients. Fortunately, suicide resilience could attenuate this negative effect.

