Abstract

The global aging population is larger than ever before (1), and it is estimated that 155 countries will have an aging society by the year 2050 (2). In the United States alone, there are more than 50 million adults ages 65 years and older, with this sub-population projected to exceed more than 80 million by 2040 (3). The growing aging population reflects longer life expectancies largely attributed to a combination of medical advancements, accessible healthcare, and supportive and inclusive physical and social environments (4). While there is much variability in the aging process (5), the expansive older adult population brings with it increased prevalence rates of chronic conditions and other health issues (e.g., injurious falls, cognitive decline, malnutrition, mental illness, and social disconnectedness) that will further strain the already over-burdened healthcare system. While there are many pressing and costly geriatric conditions deserving of increased and immediate attention, we will focus on older adult falls as an example of a globally-recognized, age-related condition with a host of negative, but potentially preventable, sequelae (6, 7). Too often falls are narrowly viewed as a natural and inevitable part of aging, which cannot be prevented or managed. The complex and multi-factorial circumstances resulting in a fall require a more holistic view of the event (i.e., causes, facilitators, and contributors) and the older adults' physical, mental, environmental, and medical context. We contend that falls is among the most germane health issues facing older adults because a fall can represent a constellation of interwoven health events and may be centric to multi-level solutions spanning research, healthcare practice, community programming, and policy. This article aims to expand the lens through which we view falls as a public health issue by: (a) offering insights about the upstream indicators and downstream ramifications associated with falls; and (b) highlighting opportunities for interdisciplinary and cross-sectorial solutions to predict, prevent, and manage falls among older adults...

