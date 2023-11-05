Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obstetric Violence (OV) is a public health matter that affects women and their children with an incidence rate between 18.3-75.1% globally. The delivery institution of public and private sectors represents a potential factor contributing to OV. This study aimed to assess OV existence among sample of pregnant Jordanian women and its risk factors domains between public and private hospitals.



METHODOLOGY: This is a case-control study including 259 recently delivered mothers from Al-Karak Public and Educational Hospital and The Islamic Private Hospital. A designated questionnaire including demographic variables and OV domains was used for data collection.



RESULTS: A significant difference was seen between patients delivering in the public sector compared to patients delivering the private sector in education level, occupation, monthly income, delivery supervision and overall satisfaction. Patients delivering in the private sector showed a significantly less physical abuse by the medical staff compared to patients delivering in the public sector, and patients delivering in a private room also showed a significantly less OV and risk of physical abuse compared to patients delivering in shared room. In public settings, medications information was lesser versus the private ones, additionally, there is significant association between performing episiotomy, physical abuse by staff and the delivery in shared rooms in private settings.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that OV was less susceptible during childbirth in private settings compared to public settings. Educational status, low monthly income, occupation are risk factors for OV; also, features of disrespect and abuse like obtaining consent for episiotomy performance, delivery provision updates, care perception based on payment ability and medication information were reported.

Language: en