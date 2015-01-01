Abstract

Coal mine safety management is the foundation and decisive factor of coal mining. The manual detection model is the main way for traditional coal mine safety management, which has problems such as inefficient identification of safety risks in coal mines, poor control accuracy and slow response measures and so on. Therefore, to make up for the shortcomings in the traditional coal mine safety management model, this paper introduces digital twin technology into coal mine safety management to achieve intelligent and efficient management of coal mine safety accidents. Firstly, we introduce the digital twin technology, select the five-dimensional model as the modeling basis, based on the existing twin model architecture, analyze the types of coal mine accidents and disasters, select the most destructive gas accidents as the research object, construct a twin safety management model for coal mine gas accidents using the digital twin five-dimensional model. Secondly, analyses of the actual operation mechanism of the digital twin model, and the advantages of the twin model in achieving prior prevention, rapid response and accurate control of gas incidents are pointed out. Finally, the house of quality of the gas accident digital twin model is established through the quality functional deployment tool, and key technical requirements for the construction of the twin model are given to accelerate the application of the gas accident twin model in the field. This study innovatively introduces digital twin technology into the field of coal mine safety management, proposes the application scenarios of emerging technologies such as digital twins in the coal mine field, and provides the possibility of multi-scene application of smart mine construction and technologies such as digital twins.

