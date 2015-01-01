|
Tan ESS, Chin SAFX, Sathapan MSP, Dewi AD, Amini F, Bustami NA, Tan PY, Ho YB, Tan CK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e4046.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36901057
The interplay of physical, social, and economic factors during the pandemic adversely affected the mental health of healthy people and exacerbated pre-existing mental disorders. This study aimed to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of the general population in Malaysia. A cross-sectional study involving 1246 participants was conducted. A validated questionnaire consisting of the level of knowledge and practice of precautionary behaviors, the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scales (DASS), and the World Health Organization Quality of Life-Brief Version (WHOQOL-BREF) was used as an instrument to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scales (DASS); level of knowledge; precautionary behaviors; World Health Organization Quality of Life—Brief Version (WHOQOL-BREF)