Abstract

The current paradigm of mental health care focuses on care provided in the community, increasingly moving away from hospital care models that involve considerable economic burden. Patient and staff perspectives on the quality of psychiatric care can highlight strengths and areas for improvement to ensure better care provision. The aim of this study was to describe and compare perceptions of quality of care among patients and staff in community mental health services and to determine possible relationships between these perceptions and other study variables. A comparative cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted in a sample of 200 patients and 260 staff from community psychiatric care services in the area of Barcelona (Spain). The results showed high overall levels of quality of care from patient (m = 104.35 ± 13.57) and staff (m =102.06 ± 8.80) perspectives. Patients and staff both gave high scores to Encounter and Support factors, while factors concerning patient Participation and Environment received the lowest scores. Continuous assessment of the quality of psychiatric care in the community setting is essential to ensure the highest quality of care, taking the perspectives of those involved into account.

