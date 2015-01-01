Abstract

International migrant workers contribute significantly to the economic growth of the receiving country, and yet their health, especially their mental health, has long been overlooked. The purpose of this study was to identify the factors associated with depressive symptoms among Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan. This study used cross-sectional data from 1031 Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan. Demographic, health, and living- and work-related variables, as well as depressive symptom variables assessed using the Center for Epidemiological Study on depressive symptoms scale, were collected. Logistic regression analysis was used to identify related factors. About 15% of the Indonesian migrant workers had depressive symptoms. The significant factors associated with these symptoms were age, educational level, frequency of contact with families, self-rated health, time spent in Taiwan, region of work, satisfaction with the living environment, and freedom to go out after work. The findings thus identify target groups who are more likely than others to suffer from depressive symptoms, and we suggest appropriate approaches for devising interventions to reduce depressive symptoms. The findings of this research suggest the need for targeted approaches to reducing depressive symptoms among this population group.

Language: en