Journal Article

Citation

Watanabe M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5): e4060.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20054060

PMID

36901072

PMCID

PMC10002006

Abstract

In Japan, the proportion of the older adult population-the post-war baby boomer generation-is increasing rapidly and presenting new problems, such as suicide among baby boomers and the burden of family care. The purpose of this study was to clarify how baby boomers changed their occupational balance between their 40s and 60s. This study used public statistical data from the Survey on Time Use and Leisure Activities published by the Statistics Bureau of Japan to analyze the longitudinal characteristics of the time allocation of baby boomers. The findings of this study showed gender differences in occupational balance among the study population. The occupational balance of men changed due to occupational transition after mandatory retirement, but that of women did not change significantly. Longitudinally examining the time allocation changes of one generation revealed that the readjustment of occupational balance is necessary during life role changes, such as retirement. Moreover, if this readjustment is not carried out properly, individuals will experience role overload and loss.


Language: en

Keywords

occupational balance; readjustment; role changes; role overload; the older adult population

