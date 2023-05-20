Abstract

BACKGROUND: Racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes have been consistently documented in the health literature. Until recently, many studies have evidenced associations between prejudice and health behaviors using cross-sectional data. However, studies assessing the link between school prejudice and health behaviors from adolescence to adulthood are limited.



METHODS: To address this gap, we use data from Waves I, II, and III of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (1994-2002) to examine how perceptions of school prejudice over time influence cigarette smoking, alcohol use, and marijuana use from adolescence to emerging adulthood. We also examine variation across race and ethnicity.



RESULTS: Results indicate that school prejudice in adolescence (Wave I) is associated with higher cigarette use, alcohol use, and marijuana use in later adolescence (Wave II). White and Asian adolescents who perceived school prejudice were more likely to use alcohol, while Hispanic adolescents were more likely to use marijuana.



CONCLUSIONS: Efforts to reduce school prejudice among adolescents may have implications in reducing substance use.

Language: en