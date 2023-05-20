|
Zhang X, Lee DB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(5).
36901184
BACKGROUND: Racial and ethnic disparities in health outcomes have been consistently documented in the health literature. Until recently, many studies have evidenced associations between prejudice and health behaviors using cross-sectional data. However, studies assessing the link between school prejudice and health behaviors from adolescence to adulthood are limited.
Language: en
substance use; adolescence; emerging adulthood; race and ethnicity; school prejudice