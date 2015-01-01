|
Vasiliadis HM, Leon C, du Roscoat E, Husky MM. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36905113
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Population-based studies have shown that less than one in two individuals reporting suicidal ideation also report past-year mental health service use. Only a few studies have looked at different types of providers consulted. There is a need to better understand the factors associated with different provider combinations of mental health service use in representative samples of individuals with suicidal ideation. AIMS: The aim of the current study is to assess, using Andersen's model of healthcare seeking behaviors, the predisposing, enabling and need factors associated with type of mental health service use in adults with past-year suicidal ideation.
survey; France; Suicidal ideation; general population; mental health service use