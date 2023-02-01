Abstract

Cognitive factors constitute an important risk factor to the development of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). Engaging in depressive and anger rumination are uniquely associated with elevated vulnerabilities to STBs. Variations in attentional focus and control may further modify the impacts of rumination. For one, grit resembles the inflexible thinking patterns inherent in rumination, potentially contributing to one's capability of persisting in carrying out suicidal behaviors despite fears of pain or death. In the context of rumination, locus of control may alter the perspectives to which individuals attribute negative experiences. The current study examines the moderating roles of grit and locus of control on the impact of depressive and anger rumination on suicidality. Participants (N = 322) completed a battery of self-report questionnaires measuring depressive rumination, anger rumination, grit, locus of control, and suicidal history (a history of suicidal ideation, history of suicidal attempts, or neither). Using hierarchical multinomial logistic regression in R, results revealed that, as opposed to working together, the proposed variables are more independently informative in distinguishing those with a history of suicidal ideation, suicidal attempts, or neither.



FINDINGS provide unique contribution to the suicide literature pertaining to how individuals may perceive of their own internal locus of control and grit following suicidal thoughts and beliefs. Clinical implications and future directions are provided as recommendations in line with current findings.

Language: en