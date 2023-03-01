|
Citation
|
Merians AN, Gross G, Spoont MR, Bellamy CD, Harpaz-Rotem I, Pietrzak RH. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 161: 71-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36905842
|
Abstract
|
Despite military veterans having a higher prevalence of several common psychiatric disorders relative to non-veterans, scarce population-based research has examined racial/ethnic differences in these disorders. The aim of this study was to examine racial/ethnic differences in the prevalence of psychiatric outcomes in a population-based sample of White, Black, and Hispanic military veterans, and to examine the role of intersectionality between sociodemographic variables and race/ethnicity in predicting these outcomes. Data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (NHRVS), a contemporary, nationally representative survey of 4069 US veterans conducted in 2019-2020. Outcomes include self-report screening measures of lifetime and current psychiatric disorders, and suicidality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Mental health; Racial disparities; Veterans