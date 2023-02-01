|
Duan S, Valmaggia L, Fennema D, Moll J, Zahn R. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 161: 77-83.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36905843
BACKGROUND: Action tendencies are implicit cognitive and motivational states before an action is taken, such as feeling like hiding when experiencing shame or guilt, independent of the actions people decide to take. Such "action tendencies" are key to understanding the maladaptive impact of self-blame in depression. For example, feeling like "hiding" in a text-based task was previously associated with recurrence risk in remitted depression. Despite their functional importance, action tendencies have not been systematically investigated in current depression, which was the aim of this pre-registered study.
Depression; Aggression; Virtual reality; Action tendencies; Guilt; Moral emotion; Self-blame