Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the incidence and risk factors for postpartum opioid overdose death and describe other causes of postpartum death in individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).



METHODS: We conducted a cohort study that used health care utilization data from the Medicaid Analytic eXtract linked to the National Death Index in the United States from 2006 to 2013. All pregnant individuals with live births or stillbirths and continuous enrollment for 3 months before delivery were eligible, including 4,972,061 deliveries. A subcohort of individuals with a documented history of OUD in the 3 months before delivery was identified. We estimated the cumulative incidence of death as occurring between delivery and 1 year postpartum among all individuals and individuals with OUD. Risk factors for opioid overdose death were assessed using odds ratios (ORs) and descriptive statistics, including demographics, health care utilization, obstetric conditions, comorbidities, and medications.



RESULTS: The incidence of postpartum opioid overdose death per 100,000 deliveries was 5.4 (95% CI 4.5-6.4) among all individuals and 118 (95% CI 84-163) among individuals with OUD. Individuals with OUD had a sixfold higher incidence of all-cause postpartum death than all individuals. Common causes of death in individuals with OUD were other drug- and alcohol-related deaths (47/100,000), suicide (26/100,000), and other injuries, including accidents and falls (33/100,000). Risk factors strongly associated with postpartum opioid overdose death included mental health and other substance use disorders. Among patients with OUD, postpartum use of medication to treat OUD was associated with 60% lower odds of opioid overdose death (OR 0.4, 95% CI 0.1-0.9).



CONCLUSION: Postpartum individuals with OUD have a high incidence of postpartum opioid overdose death and other preventable deaths, including nonopioid substance-related injuries, accidents, and suicide. Use of medications for OUD is strongly associated with lower opioid-related mortality.

