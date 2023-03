Abstract

AIM: To analyse Bollywood movies depicting suicides, released in last two decades, on content and scientific accuracy.



METHODology: Online movie databases, blogs were accessed along with Google search to compile a list of movies portraying suicide (thought, plan, or act) in at least one character. Each movie was screened twice for details of character, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and scientific accuracy of depiction.



RESULTS: Twenty-two movies were analyzed. Most characters were middle-aged, unmarried, well educated, employed and affluent. Most common motives were emotional pain and guilt/shame. Most suicides were impulsive, method of choice was fall from height and resulted in death.



CONCLUSION: Cinematic depiction of suicide may promote misconceptions among viewers. Alignment of cinematization with scientific knowledge is needed.

