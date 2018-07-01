Abstract

Given the high prevalence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among teenagers worldwide, the underlying mechanisms promoting such behavior must be urgently investigated. This study aimed to investigate neurobiological changes in the regional brain in adolescents with NSSI by comparing the volumes of the subcortical structures of 23 female adolescents with NSSI and 23 healthy controls with no history of psychiatric diagnosis or treatment. The NSSI group comprised those who underwent inpatient treatment for non-suicidal self-harm behavior at the Department of Psychiatry at Daegu Catholic University Hospital from July 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018. The control group comprised healthy adolescents from the community. We compared differences in the volume of the bilateral thalamus, caudate, putamen, hippocampus, and amygdala. All statistical analyses were conducted using SPSS Statistics Version 25. The NSSI group exhibited decreased subcortical volume in the left amygdala and marginally decreased subcortical volume in the left thalamus. Our results provide important clues about adolescent NSSI's underlying biology. Analysis of subcortical volumes between the NSSI and normal groups revealed subcortical volume differences in the left amygdala and thalamus, part of the core cerebral regions responsible for emotional processing and regulation, which may help explain the neurobiological mechanism of NSSI.

Language: en