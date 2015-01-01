Abstract

This paper proposes a service called intelligent routing using satellite products (IRUS) that can be used in order to analyze risks to the road infrastructure during bad weather conditions, such as heavy rainfall, storms, or floods. By diminishing movement risk, rescuers can arrive safely at their destination. To analyze these routes, the application uses both data provided by Sentinel satellites from the Copernicus program and meteorological data from local weather stations. Moreover, the application uses algorithms to determine the night driving time. From this analysis we obtain a risk index for each road provided by Google Maps API and then we present the path alongside the risk index in a friendly graphic interface. In order to obtain an accurate risk index, the application analyzes both recent and past data (up to 12 months).

