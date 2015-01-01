Abstract

This study aims to evaluate the perception of safety and security in informal transport in Tunisia. This research employs a questionnaire-based survey of passengers and drivers of informal transport in Tunisia. Interviews were conducted with 215 informal transport Tunisian drivers and 255 Tunisian passengers, all above 18 years of age. Analyses have been made by employing several multivariate statistical analyses.



RESULTS showed that personal attributes of informal transport drivers influence their decision to violate traffic laws and to display risky driving behaviors. It was also found that driver skills, personality, education, experience, quality of the car, and information about the road congestion are the main factors influencing safety and security in informal transport. Non-compliance with the law by informal drivers leads to aberrant habits and behaviors as well as to a driving style beyond recognized standards. Informal drivers, police and local authorities are the parties involved in the low safety and security aspects of informal transport. It can be concluded that this study underlines that improving safety and security in informal transport cannot be achieved without improving awareness of the role of traffic laws and the need for their enforcement.

