Citation
Dhibi M, Alhajyaseen W, Alinier N. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2023; 30(1): 45-56.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36036198
Abstract
This study aims to evaluate the perception of safety and security in informal transport in Tunisia. This research employs a questionnaire-based survey of passengers and drivers of informal transport in Tunisia. Interviews were conducted with 215 informal transport Tunisian drivers and 255 Tunisian passengers, all above 18 years of age. Analyses have been made by employing several multivariate statistical analyses.
Keywords
enforcing traffic laws; Informal transport; safety perception; security perception; traffic safety culture