Baskin BM, Logsdon AF, Janet Lee S, Foresi BD, Peskind E, Banks WA, Cook DG, Schindler AG. Brain Behav. Immun. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36907289
BACKGROUND: Repetitive blast-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) caused by exposure to high explosives is increasingly common among warfighters as well as civilians. While women have been serving in military positions with increased risk of blast exposure since 2016, there are few published reports examining sex as a biological variable in models of blast mTBI, greatly limiting diagnosis and treatment capabilities. As such, here we examined outcomes of repetitive blast trauma in female and male mice in relation to potential behavioral, inflammatory, microbiome, and vascular dysfunction at multiple timepoints.
Neuroinflammation; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Blast overpressure; Blood brain barrier; Microbiome; Mild traumatic brain injury; Sex as a biological variable