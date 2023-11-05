Abstract

Drunk driving is an important risk factor significantly contributing to traffic accidents and their associated lethality. This meta-analysis of observational studies aims to provide the estimates of drunk driving prevalence in non-lethally injured motor vehicle drivers in relation to the world region, blood alcohol concentration (BAC), and quality of the primary study. A systematic search for observational studies that examined the prevalence of drunk driving in injured drivers was performed, and 17 studies comprising 232,198 drivers were included in the pooled analysis. The pooled prevalence of drunk driving in injured drivers was found to be 16.6% (95% CI: 12.8-20.3%; I(2) = 99.87%, p < 0.001). In addition, the prevalence of alcohol use ranged from 5.5% (95% CI: 0.8-10.1%) in the Middle East, North Africa, and Greater Arabia region to 30.6% (95% CI: 24.6-36.5%) in the Asia region. As for the subgroups with different thresholds of BAC, the maximum value of 34.4% (95% CI: 28.5-40.3%) was found for a dose of 0.3 g/L. The prevalence of alcohol use reported by high-quality studies was 15.7% (95% CI: 11.1-20.3%), compared to 17.7% (95% CI: 11.3-24.2%) reported by studies of moderate quality. These findings could inform law enforcement efforts to promote road safety.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Language: en