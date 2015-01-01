|
Zeballos M, Fumagalli CS, Ghelfi SM, Schwaninger A. Heliyon 2023; 9(3): e13822.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36895351
In the past, aviation security regulations have mostly been reactive, responding to terrorist attacks by adding more stringent measures. In combination with the standardization of security control processes, this has resulted in a more predictable system that makes it easier to plan and execute acts of unlawful interference. The implementation of unpredictability, that is, variation of security controls, as a proactive approach could be beneficial for addressing risks coming from outside (terrorist attacks) and inside the system (insider threats). By conducting semi-structured interviews with security experts, this study explored why and how unpredictability is applied at airports.
Qualitative research; Unpredictability; Aviation security; Insider threats; Security measures