Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests that rates of occupational injuries in the US are decreasing. As several different occupational injury surveillance systems are used in the US, more detailed investigation of this trend is merited. Furthermore, studies of this decrease remain descriptive and do not use inferential statistics. The aim of this study was to provide both descriptive and inferential statistics of temporal trends of occupational injuries treated in US emergency departments (EDs) for 2012 to 2019.



METHODS: Monthly non-fatal occupational injury rates from 2012 to 2019 were estimated using the national electronic injury surveillance system-occupational supplement (NEISS-Work) dataset, a nationally representative sample of ED-treated occupational injuries. Rates were generated for all injuries and by injury event type using monthly full-time worker equivalent (FTE) data from the US Current Population Survey as a denominator. Seasonality indices were used to detect seasonal variation in monthly injury rates. Trend analysis using linear regression adjusted for seasonality was conducted to quantify changes in injury rates from 2012 to 2019.



RESULTS: Occupational injuries occurred at an average rate of 176.2 (95% CI = ± 30.9) per 10,000 FTE during the study period. Rates were highest in 2012 and declined to their lowest level in 2019. All injury event types occurred at their highest rate in summer months (July or August) apart from falls, slips, and trips, which occurred at their highest rate in January. Trend analyses indicated that total injury rates decreased significantly throughout the study period (- 18.5%; 95% CI = ± 14.5%). Significant decreases were also detected for injuries associated with contact with foreign object and equipment (- 26.9%; 95% CI = ± 10.5%), transportation incidents (- 23.2%; 95% CI = ± 14.7%), and falls, slips, and trips (- 18.1%; 95% CI = ± 8.9%).



CONCLUSIONS: This study supports evidence that occupational injuries treated in US EDs have decreased since 2012. Potential contributors to this decrease include increased workplace mechanization and automation, as well as changing patterns in US employment and health insurance access.

Language: en