Abstract

E-scooters have gained popularity worldwide in the last few years. Due to the increase in users, more accidents related to e-scooters can be observed. The present study aimed to analyse epidemiological data, characteristics, and severity of injuries in patients admitted to a Level I trauma centre in Switzerland (Inselspital Bern, University Hospital Bern) after accidents associated with e-scooters. This retrospective case series evaluated 23 patients who presented to the University Hospital of Bern between 1 of May 2019 and 31 of October 2021 after an e-scooter accident. Data were collected on patient demographics, time and cause of the accident, speed, alcohol consumption, helmet use, type and localisation of injury, number of injuries per patient, and outcome. Men were most frequently affected (61.9%). The mean age was 35.8 (STD 14.8) years. Slightly more than half (52.2%) of all accidents were self-inflicted. Most accidents were reported during the night (7 p.m. to 7 a.m., 60.9%) and in summer (43.5%). Alcohol consumption was reported in 43.5% of cases, with a mean blood alcohol level of 1.4 g/l. Most injuries were observed in the face (25.3%) and head/neck area (20.25%). Skin abrasions (56.5%) and traumatic brain injury (43.5%) were the most common types of traumata in terms of total number of patients. Only in one case it was reported that a protective helmet had been worn. Five patients required hospitalisation and four patients underwent surgery. Three patients underwent emergency orthopaedic surgery, and one patient underwent emergency neurosurgery. E-scooter accidents result in a significant number of facial and head/neck injuries. E-scooter riders would potentially benefit from a helmet to protect them in the event of an accident. Additionally, the results of this study indicate that a significant number of e-scooter accidents in Switzerland occurred under the influence of alcohol. Prevention campaigns to raise awareness of the risks of driving e-scooters under the influence of alcohol could help prevent future accidents.

