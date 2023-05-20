Abstract

Walking is a popular physical activity that helps prevent obesity and cardiovascular diseases. The Walk Score, which measures neighborhood walkability, considers access to nine amenities using a geographic information system but does not deal with pedestrian perception. This study aims to (1) examine the correlation between access to each amenity, an individual component of the Walk Score, and perceived neighborhood walkability and (2) investigate the correlation with the perceived neighborhood walkability by adding variables of pedestrian perception to the existing Walk Score components. This study conducted a survey with 371 respondents in Daegu, South Korea, between 12 October and 8 November 2022. A multiple regression model was used to examine the correlations. The results showed no association between perceived neighborhood walkability and the individual component of the Walk Score. As variables of environmental perception, the fewer hills or stairs, the more alternative walking routes, the better separation between road and pedestrians, and the richer the green space, the more people perceived their neighborhood as walkable. This study found that the perception of the built environment had a more substantial influence on perceived neighborhood walkability than the accessibility to amenities. It proved that the Walk Score should include pedestrian perception and quantitative measurement.

