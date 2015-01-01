|
Citation
|
Ebert N, Ackermann KA, Bearth A. J. Risk Res. 2023; 26(3): 233-255.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36896244
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Prior research on how to improve the effectiveness of information security warnings has predominantly focused on either the informational content of warnings or their visual saliency. In an online experiment (N = 1'486), we disentangle the effect of both manipulations and demonstrate that both factors simultaneously influence decision making.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cookie banners; cookies; digital risk; fear appeal; Information security; saliency; warnings