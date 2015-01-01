Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study investigated demographic differences in interpersonal theory of suicide factors and their associations with suicide attempts among sexual minority young adults.



METHODS: 784 sexual minority young adults ages 18-29 (42.7% cisgender men, 42.2% cisgender women, 15.1% transgender/gender diverse; 62.2% non-Hispanic White; 50.5% gay/lesbian, 49.5% bisexual+) completed an online survey assessing lifetime suicide attempts and interpersonal theory of suicide factors.



RESULTS: Demographic differences included (1) greater perceived burdensomeness among transgender/gender diverse participants compared to other gender groups; (2) greater acquired capability for suicide and suicide attempts among cisgender men compared to cisgender women; (3) greater acquired capability for suicide among bisexual+ compared to gay/lesbian participants; and (4) a lower number of suicide attempts among Asian/Asian American sexual minority participants compared to most other sexual minority participants. All interpersonal theory of suicide factors were significantly associated with a higher number of suicide attempts, though only perceived burdensomeness and acquired capability for suicide remained significant when examining all three simultaneously. No two- or three-way interactions between interpersonal theory of suicide factors were significant.



CONCLUSION: The interpersonal theory of suicide may be useful for understanding suicide attempts in this population, with perceived burdensomeness and acquired capability being particularly relevant to consider.

Language: en