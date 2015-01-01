Abstract

PURPOSE: In early 2021, >50 bills targeting transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth in the United States were proposed; these policies and the rhetoric surrounding them is associated with TGD health disparities.



METHODS: A community-based qualitative study utilized focus groups with a TGD youth research advisory board to explore their knowledge and perceived impacts of the current policy climate and rhetoric in one Midwestern state.



RESULTS: Themes revealed (1) mental health, (2) structural impacts, and (3) messages to policymakers.



CONCLUSIONS: Discriminatory policies and rhetoric harm TGD youth; health professionals should denounce the harmful disinformation perpetuated by these policies.

Language: en