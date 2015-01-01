SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Paceley MS, Dikitsas ZA, Greenwood E, McInroy LB, Fish JN, Williams N, Riquino MR, Lin M, Birnel Henderson S, Levine DS. Transgend Health 2023; 8(1): 100-103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/trgh.2021.0125

PMID

36895313

PMCID

PMC9991426

Abstract

PURPOSE: In early 2021, >50 bills targeting transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth in the United States were proposed; these policies and the rhetoric surrounding them is associated with TGD health disparities.

METHODS: A community-based qualitative study utilized focus groups with a TGD youth research advisory board to explore their knowledge and perceived impacts of the current policy climate and rhetoric in one Midwestern state.

RESULTS: Themes revealed (1) mental health, (2) structural impacts, and (3) messages to policymakers.

CONCLUSIONS: Discriminatory policies and rhetoric harm TGD youth; health professionals should denounce the harmful disinformation perpetuated by these policies.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; discrimination; policy; transgender; gender diverse; rhetoric

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print