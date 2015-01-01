Abstract

Penetrating neck trauma poses a significant risk to multiple vital structures, which if not treated immediately may lead to devastating consequences. Our patient presented after sustaining self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck. He was taken to the operating room for a left neck exploration and median sternotomy, revealing a distal tracheal injury. Following repair of the tracheal injury, an intraoperative esophagogastroduodenoscopy demonstrated a full-thickness esophageal injury 15 cm proximal to the tracheal injury. Both injuries were the result of separate stab entries originating from the same external midline wound. To our knowledge, this case report is unique in bringing this circumstance to the literature, demonstrating the importance of full intraoperative examination to assess for concomitant wounds in stab injuries after the initial pathology has been found and the initial stab trajectory understood.

