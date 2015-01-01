Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In most countries, men are at higher risk than women for suicide death. Research focused on masculinity and men's mental health increasingly demonstrates that relationships between gender and various health outcomes, including suicidality, is complex as these relationships can be further explained by certain psychological processes or health behaviors. The objective of this study was to extend this area of research in a national sample of US men (n = 785) by investigating if their adherence to certain hegemonic masculine gender role norms (toughness and self-reliance through mechanical skills) is associated with the suppression of distressing thoughts and if thought suppression then increases their risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.



METHODS: Men in the US who have recently experienced a stressful life event completed an anonymous online survey. Structural Equational Modeling (SEM) was used to test for direct and indirect effects (i.e., mediation) between variables.



RESULTS: Men's engagement in thought suppression mediated the relationship between self-reliance and suicidality. The norm of toughness was both directly related to suicidality and mediated by thought suppression.



CONCLUSIONS: Thought suppression appears to be a process that provides some explanation for the relationships between hegemonic masculine norms and suicidality in men, though this study indicated it may play only a small role. Research continues to build that certain masculine norms, such as self-reliance and toughness, are particularly concerning for men's health.HIGHLIGHTSMen's thought suppression mediates the relationship between self-reliance and suicidalityMen's toughness impacts suicidality both directly and via engagement in thought suppressionThese findings have implications for interventions that help men manage distressing thoughts.

Language: en