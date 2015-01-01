|
Genuchi MC. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36908198
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In most countries, men are at higher risk than women for suicide death. Research focused on masculinity and men's mental health increasingly demonstrates that relationships between gender and various health outcomes, including suicidality, is complex as these relationships can be further explained by certain psychological processes or health behaviors. The objective of this study was to extend this area of research in a national sample of US men (n = 785) by investigating if their adherence to certain hegemonic masculine gender role norms (toughness and self-reliance through mechanical skills) is associated with the suppression of distressing thoughts and if thought suppression then increases their risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Keywords
suicidality; mindfulness; Hegemonic masculine norms; self-reliance; thought suppression; toughness