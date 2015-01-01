SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khorrami Z, Sayarifard A, Ghahari S, Memaryan N, Pirmoradi M, Ghadirian L. Depress. Res. Treat. 2023; 2023: e8540614.

(Copyright © 2023, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2023/8540614

36911096

PMC10005867

BACKGROUND: Given the high prevalence of depressive disorders in the present world and the lack of adequate awareness about prevention and appropriate interventions, increasing mental health literacy is vital for promoting mental health to reduce depression and its consequences.

METHODS: In this descriptive cross-sectional study, participants were recruited among the second high school students in the 2018-2019 academic year. The sample size was 2038, and samples were selected by multistage cluster sampling from different areas of Tehran. Demographic variables like age, gender, level of education, and parents' characteristics and mental health literacy questions in treatment and prevention areas were evaluated.

RESULTS: Analyses showed that of high school students, 83% considered getting help from psychiatrists and 80% considered learning stress management as the best preventive measures, while as the best treatment measures, 79.5% considered counseling the best place to refer for visiting a professional and 45% selected general counseling centers.

CONCLUSION: The study results showed that high school students have a positive attitude toward preventing and treating depressive disorders, getting help from specialists, and useful measures for depressed people. But they did not know enough about preventive measures, including learning effective coping skills, reading self-help books, and continuing to take psychiatric medications. Planning and providing the necessary training are important, especially for high school students.


