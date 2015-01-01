|
Fung HW, Liu C, Yuan GF, Liu J, Zhao J, Chien WT, Lee VWP, Shi W, Lam SKK. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e352.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
36916203
OBJECTIVE: About a fourth of Chinese adolescents developed clinically significant depressive symptoms following a disaster. However, little is known about whether and how post-trauma negative life events and a sense of security are associated with depressive symptoms in this population. This study examined the psychological experiences of Chinese young people who had experienced the 2013 Ya'an earthquake in Sichuan, China.
Adolescent; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; depression; China/epidemiology; *Earthquakes; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology; earthquake; Chinese adolescents; East Asian People; Natural Disasters; sense of security; stressful life events; Survivors/psychology