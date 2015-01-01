Abstract

OBJECTIVE: About a fourth of Chinese adolescents developed clinically significant depressive symptoms following a disaster. However, little is known about whether and how post-trauma negative life events and a sense of security are associated with depressive symptoms in this population. This study examined the psychological experiences of Chinese young people who had experienced the 2013 Ya'an earthquake in Sichuan, China.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in 2019. A total of 693 Chinese middle school students completed a questionnaire that measured their level of depressive symptoms, trauma exposure, stressful life events, and sense of security.



RESULTS: Results of hierarchical multiple-regression analyses showed that the level of life stress from stressful life events was positively associated with the level of depressive symptoms (β = 0.416, P < 0.001) and the level of the sense of security was negatively associated with the level of depressive symptoms (β = -0.352, P < 0.001) when analysis controlled for age, gender, and trauma exposure.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the importance of considering the influence of life stressors and the sense of security in devising measures and strategies for the prevention of the manifestation of depression among young people, particularly those who were exposed to disasters.

