Abstract

Depressive symptoms and aggression are common in patients with substance use disorder. Drug craving is one of the main drivers of drug-seeking behavior. This study aimed to explore the relationship between drug craving and aggression in methamphetamine use disorder (MAUD) patients with and without depressive symptoms. Totally, 613 male patients with MAUD were recruited in this study. Patients with depressive symptoms were identified by the 13-item Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-13). Drug craving and aggression were assessed by the Desires for Drug Questionnaire (DDQ) and the Buss & Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ), respectively. 374 patients (61.01%) were confirmed to meet the criteria of depressive symptoms. Patients with depressive symptoms had significantly higher DDQ and BPAQ total scores than those without depressive symptoms. DDQ desire and intention were positively correlated with verbal aggression and hostility in patients with depressive symptoms, whereas they were correlated with self-directed aggression in patients without depressive symptoms. In patients with depressive symptoms, DDQ negative reinforcement and a history of suicide attempts were independently associated with BPAQ total score. Our study suggests that male MAUD patients have a high incidence of depressive symptoms and that patients with depressive symptoms may have greater drug cravings and aggression. Depressive symptoms may play a role in the association between drug craving and aggression in patients with MAUD.

