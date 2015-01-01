Abstract

Falls are the main contributor to both fatal and nonfatal injuries in elderly individuals as well as significant sources of morbidity and mortality, which are mostly induced by impaired balance control. The ability to keep balance is a remarkably complex process that allows for rapid and precise changes to prevent falls with multiple systems involved, such as musculoskeletal system, the central nervous system and sensory system. However, the exact pathogenesis of falls caused by balance disorders in the elderly has eluded researchers to date. In consideration of aging phenomenon aggravation and fall risks in the elderly, there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis and treatments of falls caused by balance disorders in the elderly. The present review discusses the epidemiology of falls in the elderly, potential pathogenic mechanisms underlying multiple systems involved in falls caused by balance disorders, including musculoskeletal system, the central nervous system and sensory system. Meanwhile, some common treatment strategies, such as physical exercise, new equipment based on artificial intelligence, pharmacologic treatments and fall prevention education are also reviewed. To fully understand the pathogenesis and treatment of falls caused by balance disorders, a need remains for future large-scale multi-center randomized controlled trials and in-depth mechanism studies.

Language: en