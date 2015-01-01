Abstract

The practice and delivery of mental health services in the prison setting present unique challenges. While the goal of correctional institutions is to transform and rehabilitate offenders into law-abiding members of society, the goal of psychiatry is to restore the positive mental health of mentally ill offenders. The nature and magnitude of crimes are as varied as the offenders. Moreover, the nature of interactions between therapists and prison inmates may be overlooked, and not systematically used in treatment of these individuals (1, 2). Therefore, it may be easy to inadequately prepare prison inmates with multiple needs (3, 4) for their return to their environments (5)...

Language: en