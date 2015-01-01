Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal thoughts and depression are associated with patients with diabetes, especially patients with low socioeconomic backgrounds and prolonged illness.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to estimate suicidal thoughts and depression among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in the slums of Karachi.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted across 38 locations in the slums of Karachi to understand depression, suicidal thoughts, and other supporting factors of depression associated with T2D. The three-item Oslo Social Support Scale, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) scale, and the Ask Suicide Screening Questions were used to screen the patients.



RESULTS: A total of 504 study participants were interviewed, with a response rate of 98%. The prevalence of depression among patients with diabetes was 30.83%, and suicidal ideation was 20.39%. In the final multivariate analysis, being socioeconomically poor, physically disabled, and having poor social support were independent predictors of depression.



CONCLUSION: Diabetes, low socioeconomic level, a lack of social support, and physical disability were all linked to depression. Therefore, trained health providers should conduct an early depression-focused routine screening for patients with diabetes.

Language: en