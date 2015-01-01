Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Trauma is China's fifth leading cause of death and ranked first among youths. Trauma databases have been well-established in many countries to announce the current state of trauma rescue, treatment and care. Nevertheless, China hasn't yet established a comparable database. This paper included two national-level databases in China to describe the current situation of trauma treatment and the epidemiological characteristics of trauma incidence, which sought to provide data support for decision-making, resource allocation, trauma prevention, trauma management, and other aspects.



METHODS: This study used the diagnosis and treatment data from the Hospital Quality Monitoring System (HQMS) and the China Trauma Rescue and Treatment Association (CTRTA) in 2019. A descriptive analysis was conducted to explore the demographic characteristics, trauma causes, injury degrees of trauma patients, disease burden and mortality rates in the abstracted hospitalized cases.



RESULTS: A total of 4,532,029 trauma patients were included, of which 4,436,653 were from HQMS and 95,376 from CTRTA respectively. The age group with the highest proportion is 50-54 years old (493,320 [11.12%] in HQMS and 12,025 [12.61%] in CTRTA). Fall was the most frequent cause of trauma hospitalization, accounting for 40.51% of all cases, followed by traffic injuries, accounting for 25.22%. However, for trauma patients aged between 20 and 24 years old, the most common cause of injury was traffic accidents (28.20%). Hospital expenses for trauma patients in 2019 exceeded 100.30 billion yuan, which increases significantly with age, and fall costs the most. The mortality rate of trauma inpatients was 0.77%, which gradually increased with age after 30-year-old, and was the highest in the age group above 85 (1.86%).



CONCLUSION: This paper summarizes the demographic characteristics, trauma causes distribution, disease burden, mortality rate, and other relative data of inpatients in 2019, which can now be used as an up-to-date clinical evidence base for national healthcare prevention and management in China.

