Citation
Wang Y, Wang C, Hu P, Wang H, Gan L, Kong G, Shi Y, Wang T, Jiang B. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1116828.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
36908445
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Trauma is China's fifth leading cause of death and ranked first among youths. Trauma databases have been well-established in many countries to announce the current state of trauma rescue, treatment and care. Nevertheless, China hasn't yet established a comparable database. This paper included two national-level databases in China to describe the current situation of trauma treatment and the epidemiological characteristics of trauma incidence, which sought to provide data support for decision-making, resource allocation, trauma prevention, trauma management, and other aspects.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Incidence; Young Adult; epidemiology; Retrospective Studies; trauma; China; trauma treatment; China/epidemiology; *Accidents, Traffic; database; *Hospitalization; hospitalized