Jin X, Zhang K, Twayigira M, Gao X, Xu H, Huang C, Luo X, Shen Y. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1100069.
36908470
OBJECTIVES: Cyberbullying is quite common in adolescents and college students, and it influences mental health in many aspects. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of cyberbullying in Chinese college students and to look for related factors.
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Students; Cross-Sectional Studies; Suicide, Attempted; Prevalence; risk factors; cyberbullying; prevalence; bullying; *Cyberbullying/psychology; Chinese college students; online bullying