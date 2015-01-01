Abstract

Research on traffic accidents have acknowledged that human error is the leading cause of road accidents around the world. In the UAE, those aged between 18 and 30 years are involved in the most accidents. As a result, this study examines the perception, attitude and driving behavior of young adults in the UAE. Virtual Reality (VR) was used to examine driving behavior because it offers alternatives to assess driving behavior with a high degree of immersive experience in a safe and replicable environment. Participants drove through a virtual environment that resembled the urban environment of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, which included six traffic events. A sample of 12 females and 27 males also completed a pre and post-simulation questionnaire to report and evaluate their personal driving experience in Abu Dhabi. The volunteer group represented young drivers with limited driving experience and diverse cultural backgrounds.



RESULTS indicated that male drivers were less adhering to safe driving behavior compared to females. Even though both males and females exceeded the designated speed limit, males traveled longer distances over the limit. Additionally, it was found that young drivers tend to overestimate their skills with factors like gender, cultural background, and driving experience being key contributors. The results indicate that traffic authorities should take into consideration different approaches in the formulation of policies related to young drivers with periodic reassessment of skills and training to enhance the safety of driving in the UAE and the region.

Language: en