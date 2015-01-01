|
Citation
Maghelal PK, Lara JCF, Goonetilleke RS, Luximon A. Heliyon 2023; 9(3): e13993.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36915511
PMCID
Abstract
Research on traffic accidents have acknowledged that human error is the leading cause of road accidents around the world. In the UAE, those aged between 18 and 30 years are involved in the most accidents. As a result, this study examines the perception, attitude and driving behavior of young adults in the UAE. Virtual Reality (VR) was used to examine driving behavior because it offers alternatives to assess driving behavior with a high degree of immersive experience in a safe and replicable environment. Participants drove through a virtual environment that resembled the urban environment of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, which included six traffic events. A sample of 12 females and 27 males also completed a pre and post-simulation questionnaire to report and evaluate their personal driving experience in Abu Dhabi. The volunteer group represented young drivers with limited driving experience and diverse cultural backgrounds.
Language: en
Keywords
Simulation; Virtual reality; United Arab Emirates; Driving behavior; Road crashes