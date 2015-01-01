SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sabounji SM, Gueye D, Ngom G. J. Indian Assoc. Pediatr. Surg. 2023; 28(1): 48-53.

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons, Publisher MedKnow Publications)

10.4103/jiaps.jiaps_171_21

36910279

PMC9997579

AIMS: The aim of the study is to identify the epidemiological, diagnostic, therapeutic, and evolutionary characteristics of patients admitted for blunt abdominal trauma (BAT) in a level 3 children's hospital.

RESULTS: The frequency was 13.1 cases/year. The mean age was 6.6 years. The sex ratio was 3.56. Road traffic accidents were the most frequent cause (54.3%). Abdominal tenderness (88.6%) was the most common physical sign. Associated lesions were found in 40% of cases. Abdominal sonography (85.7%) was the most common imaging tool followed by an abdominal computed tomography scan (34.4%). The liver was the most affected organ (24.7%) and contusion was the most frequent lesion (65.4%). The majority of patients had received nonoperative treatment (93.3%). The average length of hospitalization was 5.6 days. The outcome in all cases was favorable. No mortality was reported.

CONCLUSIONS: BAT in children is common in boys under the age of 10. They are caused by road accidents. Physical examination combined with abdominal ultrasound is very important in the therapeutic decision, which in most cases is a conservative one. Morbidity and mortality are almost nil.


children; injury; ultrasound; Blunt abdominal trauma; nonoperative treatment

