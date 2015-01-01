Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Canadian pilots may avoid healthcare and report inaccurate medical information due to fear of medical invalidation. We sought to determine if healthcare avoidance due to fear of certificate loss exists.



METHODS: We conducted an anonymous 24-item internet survey of 1405 Canadian pilots between March and May 2021. Responses were collected using REDCap and the survey was advertised through aviation magazines and social media groups.



RESULTS: 72% of respondents (n = 1007) have felt worried about seeking medical care because it may impact their career or hobby. Respondents participated in various healthcare avoidance behaviours with the most common being having actually avoided or delayed medical care for a symptom (46%, n = 647).



CONCLUSION: Canadian pilots fear medical invalidation and consequently, avoid healthcare. This may be severely impacting aeromedical screening effectiveness.

