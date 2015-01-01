SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel PK, Hoffman WR, Aden J, Acker JP. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002838

PMID

36914380

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Canadian pilots may avoid healthcare and report inaccurate medical information due to fear of medical invalidation. We sought to determine if healthcare avoidance due to fear of certificate loss exists.

METHODS: We conducted an anonymous 24-item internet survey of 1405 Canadian pilots between March and May 2021. Responses were collected using REDCap and the survey was advertised through aviation magazines and social media groups.

RESULTS: 72% of respondents (n = 1007) have felt worried about seeking medical care because it may impact their career or hobby. Respondents participated in various healthcare avoidance behaviours with the most common being having actually avoided or delayed medical care for a symptom (46%, n = 647).

CONCLUSION: Canadian pilots fear medical invalidation and consequently, avoid healthcare. This may be severely impacting aeromedical screening effectiveness.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print