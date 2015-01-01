Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal relationships undoubtedly have a bidirectional connection with the health of individuals and communities. Relational models based on equity contribute to well-being, while asymmetrical relationships based on hierarchies and differences of power negatively impact mental, physical, and social health.



METHODS: A conceptual framework for understanding the determinants of interpersonal relational models was developed.



RESULTS: Structural determinants were identified as the combined action of systems of oppression, the socio-historical context that normalizes violence, and social stratification and segregation, consequences which included inequitable access to power, resources, and opportunities. Intermediate determinants include individual, psychosocial, behavioral, and community aspects. Structural and intermediate determinants impact health and health inequalities through multiple relational patterns that are simultaneously established and sustained by individuals and communities. The health impact of inequitable relational patterns includes: Reduced self-esteem; anxiety, stress, and depression; acceptance of violence; physical and sexual harm; suicide; and murder.



CONCLUSIONS: This conceptual framework allows for the modification of relational models by influencing structural and intermediate determinants. Six areas of intervention have been identified: educative policies, school governance, physical and symbolic space, school curriculum, school-community relations, and socio-educative interventions to promote healthy and equitable relationships. Healthy and equitable relationships are associated with improved subjective well-being, health status and protection from violence. Socio-educational interventions that consider the elements of this conceptual framework may be effective in promoting healthy and equitable relational models.

Language: en