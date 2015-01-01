|
Citation
de Saint-Julien J. Rev. Prat. 2023; 73(2): 133-137.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, J B Bailliere et Fils)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36916634
Abstract
The proliferation of electric scooters in urban areas is responsible for a growing number of serious injuries to the head and mostly to the face. The risk factors are related to the design of the machines, the user, the sharing of public space in urban centers and the lack of respect for prevention rules. Each one of these parameters deserves corrections to be applicable in this social phenomenon.
Language: fr
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; *Accidents, Traffic; *Environment