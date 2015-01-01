SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

de Saint-Julien J. Rev. Prat. 2023; 73(2): 133-137.

Copyright

DOI

PMID

36916634

Abstract

The proliferation of electric scooters in urban areas is responsible for a growing number of serious injuries to the head and mostly to the face. The risk factors are related to the design of the machines, the user, the sharing of public space in urban centers and the lack of respect for prevention rules. Each one of these parameters deserves corrections to be applicable in this social phenomenon.


Language: fr

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Accidents, Traffic; Retrospective Studies; *Accidents, Traffic; *Environment

