Abstract

This study aims to analyse the inter-rail modal shift behaviour of suburban rail passengers to examine ridership for the proposed metro extension corridor in Chennai, India. This investigation was conducted in 2019 as part of a feasibility study for the extension of the metro line spanning between Chennai Airport and Kilambakkam, a southern suburb of Chennai. The same origin-destination pair is also served by the suburban rail system. It is an extension of the operating line from Washermenpet to the airport of the Phase I metro project. For this inter-rail competition study, a sample of 272 suburban rail passengers covering work, education and other trip purposes were interviewed using a stated preference questionnaire. Six stated scenarios were considered for analyses which included travel time saving by using the metro along with the fare difference between metro and bus. The study revealed that suburban rail passengers were less concerned about travel time saving and gave priority to fare difference irrespective of trip purpose. This shows the unique metro choice behaviour of suburban rail travellers in the Indian context.

Language: en