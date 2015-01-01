SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alberdi-Páramo, Montero-Hernández G, Saiz-Gonzalez MD, Fernández-Fariña M, Paz-Otero MDP, Díaz-Marsá M, Carrasco-Perera JL. Actas Esp. Psiquiatr. 2023; 51(1): 21-28.

(Copyright © 2023, STM Editores)

unavailable

36912391

The spectrum of suicidal behavior is a core factor of the prognosis and care of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). The aim of this study is to identify possible BPD specific personality traits that could act as protective factors of nonsuicidal self-injuries (NSSI.


Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Narcissism; *Borderline Personality Disorder; *Self-Injurious Behavior; Intention; Protective Factors

