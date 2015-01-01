|
Kakooza JK, Nampijja R, Kwagala F, Nuwabasa F, Mpuuga O, Isiagi G, Rukundo GZ. Afr. Health Sci. 2022; 22(3): 477-485.
36910354
BACKGROUND: Violence towards HIV positive men is one of the silent barriers to utilization of HIV care services. HIV positive men are potential victims of violence from other people including women, and violence may interfere with treatment outcomes. This study determined the prevalence of violence towards HIV positive men in rural communities of southwestern Uganda.
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; Rural Population; Prevalence; violence; prevalence; Uganda/epidemiology; *Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome; *HIV Infections/epidemiology; HIV positive men; rural communities; Uganda